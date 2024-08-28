Concord it’s a failure, we can say that now. There’s always room to rise from the ashes, of course, and maybe the development team will propose an update that can change the game and convince everyone to dive into this shooter, perhaps making it all free to play (but in that case they should add microtransactions… are we sure that’s the best choice?). In any case, the launch did not go well on Steam at all and we believe that things will not be different on PS5 either.

On the other side we have Astro Botcoming soon, which already seems to be a success. Of course, we can’t talk about precise data ahead of time, but considering the general enthusiasm (and the pre-order data here on Multiplayer.it) we take it for granted that it won’t be a total flop and perhaps it will get more than convincing numbers given the type of product.

The problem is that both games will probably come put in comparison and it will happen the wrong way.