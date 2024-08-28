Concord it’s a failure, we can say that now. There’s always room to rise from the ashes, of course, and maybe the development team will propose an update that can change the game and convince everyone to dive into this shooter, perhaps making it all free to play (but in that case they should add microtransactions… are we sure that’s the best choice?). In any case, the launch did not go well on Steam at all and we believe that things will not be different on PS5 either.
On the other side we have Astro Botcoming soon, which already seems to be a success. Of course, we can’t talk about precise data ahead of time, but considering the general enthusiasm (and the pre-order data here on Multiplayer.it) we take it for granted that it won’t be a total flop and perhaps it will get more than convincing numbers given the type of product.
The problem is that both games will probably come put in comparison and it will happen the wrong way.
Failures and potential successes, what really changes
In other words, we fear that the (potential) success of Astro Bot will be put to the test comparison with Concord’s failure in terms of “classic game” and “game as a service”, as if the latter is the cause of Concord’s problems. IMM
A part of the PlayStation Community has not taken kindly to Sony’s push towards games as a service, which contrasts with the “finished” premium works with a cinematic edge that have made the Japanese company famous since the PS3 era onwards.
Obviously the dissent towards this type of production disappears when you have a successful game like Helldivers 2 in your hands, but it becomes more evident when you are faced with Concord. This reaction will be even stronger in our opinion when Astro Bot will inevitably obtain valid commercial results.
The problem, however, is that the real difference between the various works cited there’s only one: quality. Helldivers 2 is a good game, Concord isn’t, Astro Bot probably is (our tested one doesn’t leave much doubt). In the end, only quality matters.
So let’s avoid reducing everything to “live service games are not successful”, because it trivializes the analysis of the video game and takes away value from the beauty that some development teams are able to create.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
