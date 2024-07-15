The early access beta for Firewalk’s 5v5 sci-fi shooter Concord has been extended.

The beta – which was initially meant to wrap up last night – will now run until this evening, culminating at 8pm UK time on 15th July.

This beta includes four maps to try out: Freewater, Star Chamber, Water Hazard, Shock Risk. It also has three modes: Clash Point, Trophy Hunt and Cargo Run. In addition, all 16 Freegunners (the player characters) are available to put through their paces during the beta.

Last week, developer Firewalk announced that the early access beta would be made available to all PS Plus users, in addition to those who had pre-ordered the game. On PC, the beta remained only for those who had already pre-ordered, with a Concurrent peak of 1124 players at the time of writing.

These numbers will likely rise later this week, when the Concord team hosts its open beta.

The open beta runs from 18th – 21st July, and will add another new mode known as Area Control, as well as an additional map called Bone Mines.

Those on PS5 will be able to pre-download for access to the open beta from Wednesday, 17th July at 10am PDT. That’s 6pm for those of us in the UK.

“If you plan on joining us for both early access and open beta, your progress will carry over between the weekends,” the Concord team said in a blog post last week. “However, please keep in mind that your progress from either beta will not carry over to our official launch on August 23rd.”

As for rewards, those who take part in Concord’s betas will get a Frog Weapon Charm (Frog, stands for “From Orbit to Ground”, and is the name of the Northstar’s drop ship, not a literal frog, Firewalk explained), a Star Flare Icon and a Business Card.

Heads up: we’re going to be extending the #ConcordBeta Available Monday, July 15th, 12pm PDT | 9pm CEST | 4am JST—so make sure you get in those extra rounds, earn those levels, and extract all the Blue Buddies that you can! pic.twitter.com/ZPUx7T8zUA — Concord (@PlayConcord) July 14, 2024

For more on the hero shooter, our Chris went hands on with Concord earlier this year. “Concord can’t help but feel like many of the other competent games made by other highly competent former developers of other big, successful multiplayer games,” he wrote in Eurogamer’s Concord preview.

“In other words: a game that places individual moments of that high-level competition within its various disciplines – diverse, fleshed-out characters! Satisfying gunfeel! Intelligently-limited verticality! Sensible environment design! No gameplay-affecting microtransactions! – above an overall uniqueness of vision that binds it together.”