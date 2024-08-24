A Concord developer, @anim_xander on X, called the game’s haters “talentless freaks.” creating a small hornet’s nest in the community. His comment came in response to a user who, under his celebratory post for the launch, which took place in the past few days, said he was sorry for the current situation.

Frustration

Concord has been launched with little success in the last few hours. It is said to have less than a thousand concurrent players on Steam at peak, a trifle for a live service. Consider that did worse than Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich itself is on the verge of bankruptcy.

Concord’s launch celebratory post

The piqued response

Faced with these results, the user wrote to @anim_xander: “I’m sorry this is the first [tripla A]. I don’t think it’s your fault or the fault of the other developers that the game is doing so badly. I think a lot of work went into completing the game, it just got the genre and the timing of the release wrong.”

At which point the developer responded, clearly stung: “I don’t care. This is a huge amount of work by talented people who made an amazing game. Why should I care about the hatred of a bunch of talentless freaks? I’m having fun playing it and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Evidently The developer’s exit comes at a time of deep frustration. We imagine that by now it is clear how much Concord is at risk, considering the insignificant launch numbers. With this we do not want to justify it, also considering that the game is receiving criticism from all sides, including our review, and it cannot all be reduced to a question of this kind.