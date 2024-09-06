No, it is not a threat nor a promise set in stone, but the most logical path to follow: after eight years of development and estimated investments of over 100 million dollars it would be a foolish move to throw everything away without at least considering a potential relaunch, especially when there is a fair amount of room for maneuver to recover ground. So it’s better to simply say that they are “exploring other options, including those that will help us better reach our players”, which sounds a lot like “ Concord could return as free-to-play “.

Concord by popular acclaim the biggest flop in the history of PlayStation and Jim Ryan’s management, closed its doors today just two weeks after launch. However, this isn’t necessarily the end for the multiplayer shooter for PS5 and PC, with Sony already hinting a possible return in the future .

An impossible comeback?

After all, the price was one of the causes (but certainly not the only one) that led to the sales flop of Concord. It is already difficult to penetrate a saturated market like that of hero shooters, but it becomes a practically impossible feat when you are the only one asking for an outlay of 40 euros while everyone else is free-to-play.

Of course, a free model would allow the game to reach a much wider audience, but that would not be enough. There is also a need for significant efforts to tweak the hero designs and revise more than one gameplay mechanicsince, besides the price, Concord’s big problem is that it is an anonymous shootertechnically solid and with good foundations, but that It does not excel and does not stand out for any particular quality and this is perhaps the most critical aspect that Firewalk Studios and Sony will have to work on.

A difficult and expensive operation, but not impossible. Does the disastrous debut of Final Fantasy 14 in 2010 and its grandiose relaunch three years later mean anything to you? Or the “redemption arc” of No Man’s Sky? Well, Concord has an advantage over these two games: no one heard its crash, it doesn’t have a reputation to recover, because basically the majority of the mass audience doesn’t know it exists or simply snubbed it when it was announced. Nothing to lose and a lot to gain, in short, we’ll have to see if Sony still believes in the project and if it’s willing to invest tens of millions of dollars to give it a second chance. What would you do in its place?