Today and after 11 days of being active, the game of Concord The game has had its server shutdown due to a series of problems that had been dragging on since its first reveal, and with this in mind, the development team has come out to give interesting details about the game. Among them was the part that the public despised the most, the characters, which were not really created by the studio’s designers, but by someone else.

The character design of the video game has been the subject of controversy following recent confessions of Amanda Kiefer, conceptual artist of Firewalk Studio. In a series of tweets, Kiefer revealed that the creative process behind the characters was controlled by a committee in charge of approving or rejecting the developers’ proposals. This constant intervention was key to shaping the final designs, but also a source of frustration for the artistic team, who submitted several initial ideas that were rejected on multiple occasions.

Kiefer He stressed that the committee’s decisions were accompanied by constant feedback, which forced the development team to modify the characters until they fit certain guidelines that, according to many fans, had a very marked “woke” agenda. These instructions ended up generating a final version that was not liked by the public, causing great dissatisfaction in the gaming community after the official presentation of the title.

Another key point in the controversy was that, according to the artist, almost none of the members of this committee had previously worked in video game development. This lack of experience generated greater tensions, since the requested changes were not aligned with the expectations of the players or with the original approach of the team. Firewalk Studiowhich contributed to the failure in the reception of the characters and the game in general.

Via: Icon Era