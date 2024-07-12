Sony has released a trailer for the Concord betawhich as we know will be available on PC and PS5 starting today, July 12, at 19:00 Italian time. Not only users who have pre-ordered the game will be able to access the tests, but also PlayStation Plus subscribers.
This is clearly a choice that Sony has made in order to getting the most out of the betaboth in terms of feedback for verifying the functionality of the online infrastructure, and as a promotional tool to make the new intellectual property known to as many people as possible.
From this point of view, the trailer certainly manages to communicate effectively. the frenzy of the games in Concordthanks to a quick montage in which you take turns commanding the various characters and experimenting with their specific special abilities.
Beta Features
Announced at the end of June, the Concord beta will start as mentioned tonight at 19:00 on PC and PS5, for those who have pre-ordered and for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The tests will take place until July 14th at the same time, after which An open beta will be available from July 18th to 21st for all users.
Those who wish can preload the data, so they can start immediately and without waiting. In terms of content, the beta will offer the possibility of trying out all sixteen characters of Concord within three competitive modes and four maps.
Finally, Concord’s official release is set for August 23. Have you read our special with everything we know about the new shooter for PlayStation and PC?
