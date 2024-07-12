Sony has released a trailer for the Concord betawhich as we know will be available on PC and PS5 starting today, July 12, at 19:00 Italian time. Not only users who have pre-ordered the game will be able to access the tests, but also PlayStation Plus subscribers.

This is clearly a choice that Sony has made in order to getting the most out of the betaboth in terms of feedback for verifying the functionality of the online infrastructure, and as a promotional tool to make the new intellectual property known to as many people as possible.

From this point of view, the trailer certainly manages to communicate effectively. the frenzy of the games in Concordthanks to a quick montage in which you take turns commanding the various characters and experimenting with their specific special abilities.