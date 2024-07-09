We would like to point out that these are provisional specifications, given that there are still several weeks to go until the launch of this multiplayer shooter, scheduled for August 23rd but at least they give gamers an idea of ​​the performance and visual quality they can expect with their setup.

In view of the imminent Concord beta developers Firewalk Studios have revealed on X the provisional system requirements for the PC version from the minimum ones to play decently in 1080p at 60 fps with the graphics settings at the minimum to those for 4K, 60 fps and settings at the maximum.

Concord Public Beta Requirements

Minimum – 1080p, 60 fps, low graphics settings

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 8GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

A duel between two characters from Concord

Recommended 1080p, 60 fps, medium graphics settings

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Performance – 1440p, 60 fps, high graphics settings

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

Ultra – 4K, 60 fps, Ultra graphics settings

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit (Creators Update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16GB DDR4

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Storage: 30GB SSD

As we can see, these are all in all affordable requirements in terms of CPU and GPU. For example, a 4070 Ti or RX 7900 XT is enough to play at 60 fps in 4K and maximum graphics settings, with the possibility of course also obtaining an even higher frame count by lowering the resolution and settings.

Before we leave you, we remind you that the Concord beta will take place in two tranches with different dates. The first is scheduled for July 12 – 14 and will be available only in early access for those who have pre-purchased the game on PlayStation Store or Steam. The second is scheduled for July 18 – 21 and will be open to everyone, without any particular prerequisites. In both phases, as in the full game, crossplay between PS5 and PC will be enabled. Here are all the details on the characters, modes and maps present in this trial version.