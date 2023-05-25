agree is the name of the new game of Firewalk Studioscoming up PS5 and PC during 2024: this is revealed by the teaser trailer that Sony published during tonight’s PlayStation Showcase, albeit limited to a few other information.

The sequences of video in fact, they show the inside of a spaceship during what would appear to be a jump into hyperspace, with some clues suggesting the eventual contents of the experience.

Weapons and ammunition reveal that there will be fights, this is clear, and we therefore imagine that the title could be one live service shooter with a sci-fi setting, with a team of fighters moving from one planet to another.

As you will remember, a few weeks ago PlayStation announced the acquisition of Firewalk Studios to work on a triple A game, Concord in fact: in terms of budget and quality, the project should have its back well covered.