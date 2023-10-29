MThe World Synod of the Catholic Church came to an end on Sunday with a solemn mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Since October 4th, 365 synod participants from all over the world had debated in the audience hall in the Vatican about institutional and substantive reforms of the church with around 1.4 billion baptized members worldwide. For the first time, around 70 non-clergy, including 54 women, took part in a bishop’s meeting as full voting members.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

On Saturday evening, the synods approved a final document that was a good forty pages long, which will now be discussed again in the local churches. As expected, no concrete recommendations for reforms were made in the document; instead, the status of discussions and points of contention were recorded. Only at another synodal meeting in October 2024 will concrete reform proposals be developed, whose implementation will then be decided by the Pope alone.

The document remained vague on a key point of contention, the role of women in the church and their access to ordination. Continuing “clericalism, machismo and inappropriate use of authority” in the church are generally denounced. All that is said about women’s access to the diaconate, the lowest of the church’s ordination positions, is that there are different opinions. It is considered impossible that there will be female priests in the Catholic Church in the foreseeable future; access to the diaconate is only conceivable.

The formulations on the subject of homosexuality were also not very specific. The statement said only that some issues “such as those related to gender identity and sexual orientation” were controversial. That’s why you should take your time “without giving in to simple judgments.”

Several German participants expressed satisfaction that the synod had weakened the previous hierarchy of bishops in a new format – including seating at round tables. However, the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, said in Rome: “This synod was not yet courageous.” For the coming phase and for the second part in Rome, he would like questions to be clearly identified and clarified “that changes the church for the sake of the people,” said Bätzing.