Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The two kickboxing qualifying courses for coaches and referees, organized by the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, were concluded with great success and important gains, over two days, at the Holiday Inn Festival City Hotel in Dubai, within the framework of the federation’s ambitious plans and programs to qualify and support training and refereeing cadres with advanced international expertise.

The two sessions were held under the supervision of certified lecturers from the International Kickboxing Federation (WACO), and witnessed a review of the technical and arbitration regulations for kickboxing tournaments, in accordance with the standards of the International Federation, in addition to practical applications that confirmed the extent of the interaction of coaches and referees with the federation’s programmes, its development and rehabilitation plans, and its continuous endeavor to advance the sport of kickboxing. .

The coaches' course witnessed the participation of 142 coaches, along with 92 referees, in the referees' course held by the federation, in conjunction with the organization of the kickboxing championship, which witnessed the participation of 412 players from 40 clubs.

For his part, Fahd Al-Abdouli, Director of the Sports Activities Department at the Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, said: We are pleased with the great participation and distinguished interaction achieved by the trainers and referees’ qualifying courses in kickboxing, based on the federation’s keenness to provide technical personnel with international expertise and experiences, under the supervision of lecturers and experts from the International Kickboxing Federation. Boxing, in preparation for managing championship fights and arbitrating them.”

He added: “The Federation attaches great importance to applying the best international practices and the highest quality standards in its various programs and competitions throughout the year, believing in the importance and role of advanced programs in supporting the game’s process of excellence and enhancing its successes, in light of its direct impact on the clubs and players, praising the great participation of the coaches and referees, And their responsiveness in interacting with the Federation’s programs, thanking the lecturers at the International Kickboxing Federation and their role in enriching the course program.