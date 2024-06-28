The presidential candidates ran their final campaigns on the eve of elections to be held tomorrow, Saturday, in Mauritania, which is considered an oasis of stability in a region witnessing violence from terrorist groups.

Outgoing President Mohamed Ould Sheikh Al-Ghazouani, the most likely candidate, pledged to win a new term in the last electoral rally in which he participated in the capital, Nouakchott.

He warned of any disturbances that might occur on election day.

“The authorities are ready to confront any attempt to create chaos, because security is the top priority for Mauritanians,” he told a crowd of his supporters.

The election campaigns took place quietly.

Candidate Biram Dah Abeid, who came in second in the last two presidential elections, concluded his campaign with a mass rally in the northern city of Nouadhibou.

Ghazouani, who was first elected president in 2019, is leading polls to win a second term.

Mauritania has contained terrorist violence and is preparing to start gas production later this year.