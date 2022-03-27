Dubai (WAM)





Yesterday, the Water Week, the last week, in a series of ten weeks of Expo 2020 Dubai’s themes, spanning the six-month period of the international event, concluded yesterday, seven days after the launch of very important discussion sessions in which experts participated in discussing ways to improve the protection of the planet’s water resources, including Natural Resources Limited. The main topics discussed throughout the week extended to water security, future technologies, and indigenous knowledge as prominent topics.

Theme Week, a collaboration between Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, kicked off on March 20 with a panel discussion held at the World Council entitled “Deep Blue: The Final Frontier / Other”, in cooperation with the Portugal Pavilion. In Terra – Sustainability Pavilion.

The next day, Nina Jensen, CEO of REV Ocean and former Secretary General of WWF Norway, joined other marine experts at the World Council, which focuses on marine habitats, and spoke about the role of the next generation. From robotics, artificial intelligence, and satellite monitoring to protecting marine ecosystems. His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (the official sustainable energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai), and Hamad Buamim, President and Director General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce also participated. , At the opening of the Water Works Forum.

His Excellency Suhail Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei spoke about the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, while His Excellency Al Tayer indicated in his special statement that water security is a matter of national concern for the UAE.. His Excellency Erki Savisar, Minister of Environment of the Republic of Estonia, praised the success of digitization in the country. European water management in a later session.