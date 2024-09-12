The first session of the “Therapeutic Endoscopy and Colon Cancer Screening” conference concluded successfully. The conference was held under the supervision of the “Elegance Society” led by Dr. Majida Bukhari, Consultant in Gastroenterology and Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy at Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital, Dubai and Head of

The Elegance Society in collaboration with Dr. Ali Al Fazari, Medical Director at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, and Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society and Consultant Oncologist, brought together a group of experts in the field and was an important platform for exchanging knowledge and keeping up with the latest developments in the field of gastroenterology.

Dr. Majida Bukhari said that the success of the conference lies in the valuable insights provided by the participating experts and specialists on current trends in colorectal cancer by presenting pioneering developments in the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer. The conference also included lively group discussions, in addition to live demonstrations of advanced endoscopy and laparoscopic resection techniques. The experts shared insights on the crucial role of early detection and the integration of artificial intelligence in improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes for patients, which provided participants with the opportunity to follow the latest developments in this field, which contributed to enhancing understanding, exchanging ideas, and improving practical skills and knowledge among participants.

Dr. Majida Bukhari added that she organized a training session titled “Therapeutic Endoscopy for Non-Therapeutic Endoscopists” which aimed to provide valuable insights and practical skills to gastroenterologists who do not perform therapeutic procedures on a regular basis. This session focused on the practical aspects of therapeutic endoscopy, including basic techniques for stopping bleeding, removing polyps, and removing foreign bodies, enabling participants to gain proficiency in therapeutic interventions. This session also bridged the gap between routine endoscopy and therapeutic procedures, enhancing the ability of non-therapeutic endoscopists to improve their clinical practice and contribute to the provision of comprehensive patient care in the field of gastroenterology.