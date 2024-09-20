His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Mr. Angelos Ameditis, General Manager of Airtek, witnessed the (ERTICO) Europe, Closing Ceremony of the 30th ITS World Congress and Exhibition (ITS)which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, from 16 to 20 September 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre..

The conference attracted more than 25,000 participants and visitors from 100 countries, the highest number of attendees in previous sessions, with the participation of more than 800 speakers from international experts and decision-makers in sustainable mobility, who presented about 200 scientific and dialogue sessions, in addition to a successful exhibition in which 500 exhibitors participated..

The conference was attended by a host of global experts in the field of intelligent transportation and speakers from the global community of intelligent transportation systems, representatives of institutions, sectors, vehicle manufacturers, service providers and suppliers, communications, technical solution developers, researchers and academics, in addition to a group of representatives of governments and ministries from all over the world, who enriched the conference with many discussions during its five days..

Next session badge

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Mr. Angelos Ameditis, General Manager of Airtek, handed over the contract. (ERTICO) Europe, during the closing ceremony of the conference activities, the badge of the next session and the shield of the conference, which will be held in the city of Atlanta in the United States of America, where the badge (the globe) was passed, a large number of officials in Artico and the cities hosting the next sessions, and he also watched videos about the three upcoming sessions of the conference, which will be hosted by the cities: Atlanta 2025, Gangneung in South Korea 2026, and Birmingham in the United Kingdom 2027.

Mr. Angelos Ameditis, General Manager of Airtek, delivered a speech. (ERTICO) Europe, the closing speech of the conference, during which he thanked Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority for hosting this successful session of the World Conference and Exhibition for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS)Over the five days, which were attended by more than 25,000 participants and visitors, they discussed future developments in mobility, and it was an inspiring opportunity for all participants to present their comprehensive and future visions in the field of mobility and smart systems..

AMEDITS announced the launch of Artcoa, a new platform for air services, inviting everyone to participate in it..

For his part, Mr. Ahmed Mahboob, Executive Director of the Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector at the Authority and Chairman of the Conference Organizing Committee, confirmed: The success of the 30th session of the World Conference and Exhibition on Intelligent Transport Systems. (ITS)which was hosted by Dubai, for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, to discuss key topics related to the future of intelligent transportation systems, over the five days of the conference, through more than 200 diverse sessions of official events, international and regional forums and technical sessions, related to four important main themes: urban mobility, innovation in the field of transportation and logistics, sustainable mobility, and self-driving mobility, in addition to a gathering of more than 500 exhibitors who presented their latest innovative technologies and future mobility solutions..