The Dubai Autism Center concluded its fifteenth autism awareness campaign, which was launched in early April and lasted for a month under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to highlight the importance of accepting and empowering individuals with autism and integrating them into society under the slogan «Accept me as I am”.

Regarding the most prominent results of the campaign, Mohammed Al-Emadi, Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and a member of its board of directors, said: “During the campaign, the Dubai Autism Center witnessed an increased turnout by parents to take advantage of the free counseling sessions for children suspected of having autism, as the center’s clinic registered more than 110 requests for reservations. During the month of April only ».

He added: “In the context of achieving the goals of the national policy for people with autism adopted by the Council of Ministers, and with a view to reducing the financial burden on families of people with autism in a sustainable way, the Dubai Autism Center administration decided to continue providing free counseling sessions throughout the year, and not to limit it in a month. April only, in an initiative by the center to encourage parents to early detection of autism and thus facilitate their children’s access to early intervention services appropriate to their needs at the appropriate time.

And the Director General of the Dubai Autism Center continued: “Despite the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, we were able in this campaign to play our role in promoting awareness at the institutional level, as we organized virtual awareness workshops in a number of government agencies, to educate the employees of these agencies about the needs of people with autism. And the requirements for dealing with them are appropriate, as the total number of attendees in all workshops reached 1250 participants.

Al-Emadi appreciated the cooperation of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Dubai Duty Free, the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai, the Dubai Police, and the Ministry of Education in organizing virtual workshops to educate their affiliates about autism, within the framework of achieving the goals of the national policy to empower people of determination, in a manner that ensures an environment A friend and qualified them as an integral part of the sustainable development process.

Al-Emadi explained that the campaign witnessed widespread interaction in spreading the campaign message through the internal and external digital platforms and screens of a number of government and private agencies, whose number exceeded 5,300 display screens in different regions of the country, including metro and bus stations of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and fuel stations of the “ENOC company.” And the commercial centers in the Mall of the Emirates, Wafi Mall, Burjuman, Reef Mall, City Center Deira, City Center Mirdif, City Center Al Shindagha, City Center Sharjah, City Center Ajman, City Center Fujairah, and in each of Khalidiya Mall and Mushrif Mall And the East Gate Mall in Abu Dhabi, as well as Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. The campaign was also welcomed and supported by cinemas, as the campaign advertisement was shown on about 300 cinemas in both “Vox Cinemas” and “Novo Cinemas” throughout the month of April.

The Director General of the Dubai Autism Center expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the campaign partners and sponsors involved in supporting it in the field and in the media, appreciating the role of the institutions that responded to the campaign’s call and published the awareness campaign advertisement, whether through its digital screen, its electronic pages, or its social media channels, expressing his appreciation to the office team Media figure for the Dubai government for his role in supporting the campaign and spreading its awareness-raising message in the media on a large scale to include the largest possible segment of society.

The campaign this year aimed to highlight the importance of accepting individuals with autism and providing an appropriate environment for their needs, as there are still more efforts that must be made to reach levels parallel to the inclusion and integration of other groups of people of determination.





