The official procedure will follow, but after his positive doping test, Antwan Tolhoek seems to be disappointed. The cyclist consciously chose a team from the 'contaminated' Portuguese circuit and was previously suspended. The conclusion: he has probably already finished cycling at the age of 29.
Thijs Zonneveld
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Conclusion #harsh #Antwan #Tolhoek #positive #doping #test #age #finished #cycling
Leave a Reply