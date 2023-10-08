DTens of millions of Germans have a time-consuming, unpaid part-time job: They are on Facebook or Instagram and feed the news timeline there for free in order to keep the whole thing alive. Without active users there is no network. Both services belong to Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Group, which reported a profit of $23 billion on sales of $116 billion last year. We contributed well to that. Not just through our contributions. Because Meta also uses our personal data, our photos, our comments and our journey through the platform to sell personalized advertising. Meta also combines the usage data from its various services and creates comprehensive profiles that are in high demand among advertisers. Max Muster, 42 years old, single, Porsche driver, diver and jazz lover. He receives tailor-made advertising for a particularly high-quality mechanical watch.

However, there is a problem: European data protection legislation requires users’ prior consent for personalized advertising. The merging of data from different services must also be preceded by such express permission. Such mechanisms already exist on the iPhone or iPad: If an app wants to track its own activities across the board, it must first obtain approval. There are no disadvantages to those who refuse. So it’s hardly surprising that only ten percent of users agree to comprehensive spying.

Furthermore, it is hardly surprising that Meta now has a real problem. The previous monetization no longer works. So Facebook and Instagram want to charge in Europe: 10 to 13 euros a month per app for an ad-free meta experience with the hope that the EU will approve this trick. However, if the EU stipulates that free access must also be granted to those who do not give their consent to the use of their data, Zuckerberg chickens out. Either way: think about whether you want to continue this part-time job for the Meta Group. Or whether there aren’t better things to do in the limited free time.