During the corona pandemic, schools were also temporarily closed. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa/Archive

The topic of daycare and school closures was discussed particularly emotionally during the pandemic. A study that has now been completed brings politicians to a contrite conclusion.

According to Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach, the daycare closures in the first corona waves were unnecessary. “The closing of daycare centers is definitely not medically appropriate and, according to today’s knowledge, would not have been necessary to the extent that we did it back then,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday in Berlin.

“There will be no more closures of this kind.” Lauterbach made a statement on the publication of the final report of the “Corona Daycare Study” together with Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens).

The study, funded by both ministries and carried out by the German Youth Institute and the Robert Koch Institute, ran from summer 2020 to June of this year. The effects of infections and corona measures on child day care, children and families were examined from different perspectives.

Lauterbach: Assigning blame doesn’t help

In retrospect, Lauterbach, who was not yet Minister of Health at the time of the closures but was involved in important decisions as an SPD health expert in the joint government with the Union, said he did not believe in assigning blame. The federal government and the federal states had decided that together at the time. Now, with new knowledge, one has come to the conclusion that it would not have been necessary. You have to use that to think ahead.

“There will be no more closures of this kind,” says Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. © Carsten Koall/dpa

Paus said children have often suffered less from the virus itself than from the consequences of the containment measures during the pandemic. “In the future, the well-being of the child must be the top priority.” According to the study, children who could benefit most from early childhood education and support are particularly hard hit by the consequences of the containment measures. “Daycare centers with a high proportion of children from socially disadvantaged families now have almost twice as much support needs for language, motor skills and social and emotional development than before the pandemic.”

In the study, data from the facilities on the incidence of infection and closures was regularly collected. It was determined how often children of daycare age contract corona, how susceptible they are to the virus and how severe the course of the disease is. In addition, day-care center managers, specialists and parents were asked about their experiences with corona protection measures, the care situation and possible psychosocial stress. A follow-up telephone survey was also about whether and to what extent infected children had or had to deal with symptoms for a longer period of time – keyword Long Covid. dpa

