Concludes the first day of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Delegations of Russia and Ukraine started talks in Turkey
UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS/ EFE
Delegations of Russia and Ukraine started talks in Turkey
Erdogan called for “an end to this tragedy.” He assured that “both sides have legitimate concerns
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 29, 2022, 06:49 AM
The peace negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have concluded for today, according to sources from the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara.
(Also read: ‘Russia has neither tried nor intends to interfere in Colombia’)
It has not yet been confirmed whether the talks will continue tomorrow in the Bosphorus city, as initially planned.
So far, the two parties have met in person on three occasions – on February 28, March 3 and March 7 – in Belarusian territory, while on the 10th they met in Antalya (Turkey)
Macron speaks with Putin
The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will hold a new telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine and Turkey have started a round of negotiations with the aim of ending the fighting. The two leaders will speak at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the Elysium said.
March 29, 2022, 06:49 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Concludes #day #RussianUkrainian #negotiations #Istanbul
Leave a Reply