Concludes the first day of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul

The peace negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul have concluded for today, according to sources from the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the talks will continue tomorrow in the Bosphorus city, as initially planned.

So far, the two parties have met in person on three occasions – on February 28, March 3 and March 7 – in Belarusian territory, while on the 10th they met in Antalya (Turkey)

Macron speaks with Putin

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will hold a new telephone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, at a time when Ukraine and Turkey have started a round of negotiations with the aim of ending the fighting. The two leaders will speak at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), the Elysium said.