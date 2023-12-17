Sunday, December 17, 2023, 2:22 p.m.



| Updated 2:37 p.m.

After his birthday party held last July, José Luis López Fernández 'El Turronero' has done it again and organized a massive Christmas dinner attended by a thousand people, including a large group of Famous. Without going any further, the host arrived escorted by two of the most popular Spanish actors, Álex González and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

A solidarity event organized by the Mariscal Foundation, chaired by the businessman, and which took place in his hometown, Ubrique, in the province of Cádiz.

Among those attending the solidarity event, personalities from politics, business, aristocracy or culture. Cayetano Martínez de Irujo and his girlfriend, Bárbara Mirjan; José Ortega Cano; Carlos Sobera; Susanna Grisso; Isabel Gemio; Albert Rivera María José Suárez and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi; Carlos Herrera; María Zurita; Miguel Torres; Finito de Córdoba and Arancha del Sol; Lourdes Montes, this time without Francisco Rivera; or Bertín Osborne did not want to miss this massive meeting in which, in addition, the former president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, presented his book 'Toda una vida'.