Next Saturday, Boca Juniors visits the tough Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero for the twelfth round of the League Cup. Next, we review the starting eleven that Sebastian Battaglia thinks for a clash that can define his continuity as coach…
After the stellar performance against Godoy Cruz, Javier García -until Rossi’s return from injury- will remain under the three sticks of Boca Juniors. Who says not to stay with the position…
The Boca Juniors youth returned from the sprained ankle against Godoy Cruz and will add minutes again against Ferroviario with Marcos Rojo as sidekick. He is one of the few defenders available for the Libertadores.
After a controversial day for Frank Fabra (discussions with the coach in the middle of the game and rude disregard), Battaglia decided to give the Colombian a rest to line up Sandez as the starting No. 3. We’ll see if he takes the chance.
The Peruvian had a short break after the string with the National Team and Boca Juniors. But now, due to the blow Weigandt received, it will be the only N°4 at 100%. we come back
DT Sebastián Battaglia renews his confidence in Pol Fernández from No. 5 and therefore he will start in Santiago del Estero. It is fundamental to balance and give him play in the middle of the court. You must understand.
One of the footballers who appeared in the images prior to halftime haranguing (insulting) his teammates will be among the headlines again despite being suspended for the Copa Libertadoresthe only obsession of Boca Juniors.
Eduardo Salvio v.will return to be a starter after the police episode in which he was involved with his wife. Sebastián Battaglia and the Football Council want him to play and that’s how it will be. Ay ay ay…
After González’s out-of-context statements stating that “Boca is fighting on all fronts” as if it were something to applaud, Battaglia will have the experienced midfield midfielder. What will it bring?
El Pipa, who was seen angry before entering the locker room for halftime against Godoy Cruz, is Boca’s hierarchy leap that can never be missed. To face
Owner of the ball and the game of Boca Juniors. Oscar is key to weave good football passages. I hope the fans understand. He is crack.
Despite not having a great performance against Godoy Cruz, Villa is the most unbalanced player in Boca. Battaglia wants him on the field to save his potatoes and his continuity as a coach.
