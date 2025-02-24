The papal thriller ‘Conclave’ took the main prize on Sunday at the Author Union Awards of Hollywood, and the interpretation of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan made it the surprising winner of the prize for the best actor, in the last great installment of Awards before the Oscar next weekend.

The cast of ‘Conclave’, composed of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini, won the award for the best film set at the Actors Union Awards, a ceremony on the red carpet that was broadcast live through Netflix . The film tells the story of the secret maneuvers in the Vatican during the selection of a fictional Pope.

Fiennes spoke on behalf of the cast about the need for solidarity communities, both in the cinema and in life, while accepting the SAG trophy on stage in downtown Los Angeles.

“We recognize the supreme importance of (the community) in our work and in the world,” said Fiennes. “That is what we are celebrating tonight.”









“We love Pope Francis”

‘Conclave’ was celebrated while the Pope of real life, Francisco, 88, was still in critical condition for bilateral pneumonia. Italian actress Rossellini wished her the best during and after the ceremony.

“We are very, very worried about our Pope,” he told reporters after the event. “We love this Pope.”

The triumph of ‘Conclave’ said the film could take the coveted best film trophy at the Academy Awards on March 2. The members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union choose the SAG winners, and the actors form the largest voting body for the Oscar.

But the best film race in the Oscars is unusually confusing this year.

While ‘Conclave’ also won the main prize at the Bafta Awards in Great Britain, the great trophies of Hollywood producers and directors went to ‘Anora’, a drama about a sex worker who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

Chalamet like Bob Dylan, awarded

Chalamet won the award for the best film actor for his interpretation of a young Dylan who arrives in New York to try to succeed in music in ‘A Complete Unknown’.

The result was a surprise in front of Adrien Brody, who won several awards for action at the beginning of the season for playing an immigrant and architect in “The Brutalist.”

The 29 -year -old Chalamet said that “he put everything he had” in his interpretation of Dylan.

“The truth is that I am really looking for greatness,” said Chalamet. “I want to be one of the great.”

Demi Moore wins the best actress award

Demi Moore was honored as the best film actress for his role as a decline celebrity that seeks a youth source in ‘The substance’. The actress recalled when she received her SAG union card in 1978 at age 15. “My life changed because it gave me meaning, it gave me purpose and gave me direction,” he said. “It was a girl on my own that did not have a plane for life.”

The awards for the best actor and cast actress in film were for Kieran Culkin for ‘A Real Pain’ and Zoe Saldana for ‘Emilia Perez.’

‘Shogun’ and ‘Only murders in the building’

In the television awards, the cast of ‘Shogun’ by FX, a history of political maneuvers in imperial Japan, was named best set in a drama. ‘Only murders in the building’ won the award for best set in a comedy series for their stars, including Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

«Wait, we never win. This is very rare, ”said a surprised Gomez. “Marty and Steve are not here because, you know, they don’t care much,” he added, causing laughter at the audience.

The actress and activist Jane Fonda was honored with a trajectory award and talked about the empathy that the actors use in their interpretations. “Empathy is not weak or ‘Woke,” he said. “And by the way, being ‘woke’ just means that you care about the rest.”