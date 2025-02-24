‘Conclave’ and Timothée Chalamet are surprised at the Actors Union Awards and put emotion for the Oscar

The film ‘Conclave’, about the Junta de Cardenales that meets to choose the new Pope surprised this Sunday by taking the main prize in the awards of the Hollywood Actors Union (SAG), on a night in which Timothée Chalamet He took the award for best actor.

Walter Salles premieres ‘I’m still here’: “The fragility of current democracy makes people connect with my film”

“We recognize the supreme importance of the community in our work and in the world (…) we are celebrating today,” said Ralph Fiennes when receiving the award for best cast. The result of this gala puts its grain of sand to the environment of uncertainty that has characterized this awards season that will see its end on March 2 when the Oscar are delivered.

‘Conclave’, by Edward Berger, won ‘Anora’, by Sean Baker, which had already been crowned as the best film in deliveries such as the Choice Awards, the Spirit Awards or the awards granted by the Hollywood Producers Union , as well as ‘Wicked’, ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Emilia Pérez’.

For his part, Timothée Chalamet hit the winning prize for best actor for his work in ‘A Complete Unknown’, where he embodied the legend of Musical Bob Dylan. “I am inspired by the greats (…) Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando and Viola Davis inspire me. Michael Jordan and Michael Phelps and I want to be up there (…) This (prize) does not mean that but it is a little more fuel to move on, ”said the actor.





Demi Moore received the best actress award for the horror film ‘The Substance’, which also granted him a Golden Globe in January, thus defeating his hard contender and winner of Critics Choice Awards, Mikey Madison, of ‘Anora’. The gala, which passed with small production problems, also rewarded some predictable favorites such as actress Zoe Saldaña who advanced one more step towards the Oscar after winning the award for Best Actress of Delivery for ‘Emilia Perez’.

“I am proud to be part of a union that allows me to be who I am, who have never questioned me where I have come from or judge me for how I speak or what my pronouns are. I think everyone has the right to be who he is, and Emilia Pérez has to do with the truth and with love, ”said the actress. While Kieran Culkin obtained the same recognition in the male category for his work in ‘A Real Pain’.

The activist and actress Jane Fonda gave a political touch to the gala who, not to mention names, referred to the hostile environment that is generating the administration of Donald Trump for the workers. “Being empathic is not synonymous with weakness or following a fashion, and, to be honest, being ‘woke’ simply means worrying about others,” said the actress in the midst of the constant criticism of the president’s government towards the positions’ Woke ‘(Progressive).

Also, the president of the union, Fran Drescher, spoke about the devastating fires that burned in Los Angeles in January and left almost thirty dead, with a message in which she advocated the environment. “Wake up, humans. We cannot allow greed to continue denying global warming, ”said Drescher, probably referring to Trump’s refusal to recognize this phenomenon.

The television sections of the gala also had some surprises: Selena Gomez took the stage to receive the award for best cast of a comedy series for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Martin Short beat Jeremy Allen White as best actor of a Comedy series for this production. Colin Farrell won the best actor award of a series limited by ‘The Penguin’ and Jean Smart won the best comedy actress for ‘Hacks’.

Timothée Chalamet disguises Bob Dylan in his Oscar assault: “You have to be careful with the Salvadorian figures”



However, ‘Shogun’ continued leading in the awards when taking the best cast of a drama series, best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai for Best Actress. The 2025 awards will reach its end on March 2 when the Hollywood Academy delivers the reputed Óscar in a gala that will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.