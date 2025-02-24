The movie Conclaveabout the Board of Cardinals that meets to choose the new Pope surprised this Sunday when The main prize in the awards of the actors union (SAG) of Hollywood, on a night when Timothée Chalamet won the award for best actor.

“We recognize the supreme importance of the community in our work and in the world (…) we are celebrating today,” Ralph Fiennes said when receiving the award for best cast.

The result of this gala puts its grain of sand to the environment of uncertainty that has characterized this awards season that will see its end on March 2 when the Oscar are delivered.

Conclaveby Edward Berger, won Anoraof Sean Baker, which had already been crowned as the best film in deliveries such as the Critics Choice Awards, the Spirit Awards or the awards granted by the Hollywood Producers Union?, as well as ‘Wicked’, ‘The Brutalist’ or ‘Emilia Pérez’?

For its part, Timothée Chalamet hit when winning best actor award for his work in A Complete Unknownwhere he embodied the legend of Musical Bob Dylan.

“I am inspired by the greats (…) I are inspired Fuel to move on, “said the actor.

Demi Moore received the best actress award For the horror film The Substancewhich also granted a golden balloon in January, thus defeating its hard contender and winner of the critics choice awards, Mikey Madison?, of Anora.

The gala, which passed with small production problems, also rewarded some predictable favorites such as actress Zoe SaldañTo whom he advanced one more step towards the Oscar after winning the award for best cast actress for ‘Emilia Perez’.

“I am proud to be part of a union that allows me to be who I am, who have never questioned me where I have come from or judge me by how I speak or what my pronouns are. I think everyone has the right to be who it is, and Emilia Pérez has to do with the truth and with love, “said the actress.

While Kieran Culkin obtained the same recognition in the male category for his work in To Real Pain.

Speeches against Trump

The activist and actress Jane Fonda gave a political touch to the gala who, not to mention names, referred to the hostile atmosphere that is generating the administration of Donald Trump For workers.

“Being empathetic is not synonym for weakness or following a fashion, and, to be honest, Being ‘Wake’ simply means worrying about others“The actress said in the midst of the constant criticisms of the President’s government towards the positions ‘Wake’ (progressive).

Also, the president of the union, Fran Drescher, spoke about the devastating fires that burned in Los Angeles in January and left almost thirty dead, with a message in which she advocated the environment.

“Wake up, humans. We cannot allow greed to continue denying global warming,” Drescher said, probably referring to Trump’s refusal to recognize this phenomenon.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is imposed

The television sections of the gala also had some surprises:

Selena Gomez took the stage To receive the best cast award from a comedy series for ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING And Martin Short beat Jeremy Allen White as best actor in a comedy series for this production.

Colin Farrell won the best actor award for a limited series by The Penguin and Jean Smart obtained the best comedy actress for Hacks.

Nevertheless, Shogun continued leading at the awards When the best cast of a series of drama, best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai for Best Actress.

The 2025 awards season will reach its end on March 2 when the Hollywood Academy delivers the reputed Óscar in a gala that will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.