Concita De Gregorio removes the veil of political correctness, but does “self-harm”

They exist in the mythological panorama of the Belpaese epic figuresalmost immortal, who have made their own inability to be impartial a merit that has allowed them to be envied, feared and often invulnerable. You can read on the page “esse” by Saviano, or “ti” by Telese, but the list would be, if it weren’t boring, long and frankly of little interest.

At least for us who believe in other free forms of journalism and non-fiction, but also of literature or in-depth study, a teacher in this bored side, scholastic and at Scola, the It exciteshad the merit of manifest in all his wrath, demonstrating the true character that so much envy has aroused over time in its numerous detractors. The fact is well known but it allows us to analyze the broader methodologies which by now poison the brains of these hired and arrogant little intellectuals. The doctor big (and small) companies rightly takes it out on a group of Influencers-Unni (can you say Unno?) who devastated a work of art in an Italian villa just to take selfies.

And so far all our support for the inevitable blame, but the unexpected and unpredictable reaction is totally gut-wrenching and transfigures a whole series of clichés about this new high-end Suburra, with a politically incorrect use of references to decerebrated, brain-damaged and company singing. As in the best tradition of the ancient ugly, dirty and bad right. Not satisfied with the havoc of her claims, she increased the dose with one unpredictable form of self-harm, even claiming to have many friends of that “type”, nice and intelligent, a reference to Banfi. Beppe Viola’s daughter wrote her a letter in which she says that one of her sons who has those problems drools and sometimes shits himself. Oh my that sucks.

