Concita De Gregorio surprises everyone and returns to video showing herself with her hair, during yesterday’s episode of In Onda, May 20th. At the beginning of the broadcast, my colleague David Parenzo greeted her by saying: “I greet Concita, with this unprecedented and splendid look”. The co-host of the La7 program, smiling, replied: “It’s a relief”.

It was De Gregorio herself in recent months, on the occasion of an interview with Belve on Rai 2, who revealed her illness, explaining that she had been forced to wear a wig for a long time, in response to those who had commented on her new hairstyle, considered by many to be similar to that of Giorgia Meloni.

“I was about to call the director – De Gregorio had said – because I would prefer to have my hair, but now I wear a wig. I had a busy year, had cancer and had surgery in August. Now I do therapy every day. I speak of it in the past tense because I have taken everything away, but one can never speak completely in the past tense. Let’s say, however, that we are on the right track”.