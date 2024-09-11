Maria Rosaria Boccia now denies having been the lover of the then Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. This is reported by journalist Concita De Gregorio, who spoke with the woman before the TV broadcast It’s always Cartabiancawhere Boccia was supposed to give an interview which he then preferred to postpone until the last moment.

Maria Rosaria Boccia told me a quarter of an hour ago that she had neither a sexual nor a sentimental relationship, but only an emotional one, with the minister”, De Gregorio, a journalist for the newspaper, reported during the episode. The Republic.

“I say this because maybe he will say it in the next few days,” added the journalist.

“I asked her if she feels comfortable” with the definition of “lover,” De Gregorio explained, “and she replied: I am not the minister’s ex-lover.”

According to the journalist, Boccia claims that there are concrete elements that would prove it. In particular, “the transcript of the phone call that took place with the minister in the presence of his wife, where there are some sentences, subsequent to those that are known, that would testify that this relationship did not exist”.

#Concita #Gregorio #Maria #Rosaria #Boccia #told #Sangiulianos #lover