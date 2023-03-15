The journalist Concita De Gregorio has a wigbecause he had cancer last year and still has to do therapy every day, to try to drive away the monster. She has never talked about her health conditions, to prevent other people from looking at her with different eyes. But she was interviewed by Francesca Fagnani in Beasts she wanted to tell what happened to her.

Sitting on a stool in front of Francesca Fagnani, in the programme Beasts, Concita De Gregorio speaks for the first time about how she is. In August of last year he underwent an operation, keeping his health conditions in the strictest confidence. She didn’t want people to look at her differently.

Concita De Gregorio told everything following a question from the presenter, who reported the words of the pink press who had said, some time ago, that the journalist had done the same Giorgia Meloni’s haircut. When instead it was a wig due to his health conditions.

I was about to call the manager because I’d rather have my own hair, but now I’m wearing a wig. I had a busy year: I had cancer, I had surgery in August; I now do therapy every day.

These are the words of the journalist:

Now I talk about it in the past tense because I took everything out, but you can never talk completely in the past tense. Let’s say, however, that we are on the right track. I wanted to avoid everyone turning to me with a doleful air asking me how you are, because that’s just a piece of your life, it’s not your whole life.

Concita De Gregorio, the wig and health conditions hidden from everyone, but not from his family

For her, the worst moment was figuring out how to tell her youngest son who lives in Australia.