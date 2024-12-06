Conchita de Fuentes She is 91 years old, has more than 130 thousand followers on Instagram and a powerful desire to live that she aims to infect every day with the elderly who follow her on social networks.

«We are useful and wonderful at whatever age we are»says Conchita sitting at the table in a sunny cafeteria in the center of Granada. With elegance, a smiling look and a calm smile, he confesses that he feels very sorry for so many elderly people who do nothing but sit in an armchair.

That is what he intends to provide them through Instagram and also from the book that has just been published: ‘Want to want. The power of attitude’. Conchita began her journey on social networks in an “absolutely casual” wayas she defines it: “One of my granddaughters asked me to give her advice, that they were going to record it, and I gave it to her.” «After a while, he told me to change my shirt and earrings. I did and continued to give him advice. Then I found out that I was going to upload it to Instagram», he details. With her message, Conchita seeks to make people realize “what attitude is worth, above all else,” as well as «the personal struggle, the joy» and telling yourself that you can do everything. For this reason, he transmits a slogan to people his age: «Let them be cheerful, friendly, let them laugh at life. And smile to yourself. That’s not laugh at yourself, that’s also. But smiling at yourself is being optimistic and happy with yourself. «Our flaws, our falls do not matter“, our clumsinesses, we can always get ahead very well,” he adds, while displaying an enviable positivity and vitality.

