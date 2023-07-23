We meet near his office in a large shared office building in the financial area of ​​Madrid. Here, for 375 euros per case, Conchita applies the polygraph to individuals who come from all over Spain to prove to someone —their partners, their parents, their bosses— that they are telling the truth, even if later the machine proves that they are lying and they end up “singing” outright in front of the person concerned. It’s 10 in the morning and hordes of young people who go out for a coffee break stare at this extremely tanned 70-year-old lady, who looks 10 years younger, as if they were seeing visions. Yes, it’s Conchita, the famous polygrapher from save me deluxe, who arrives at the appointment, very well dressed, and who, even so, brings a couple of extra outfits in a bag in case we think that it is not appropriate for the photo. It’s only been four days since the program where he worked as a teacher said goodbye to the screen forever. She doesn’t seem very affected.

Sad about your goodbye to TV?

On the contrary: very happy and very grateful. This had to end. TV has been a great extra, but it’s not my main job, which I’ve never left. I receive clients in Zaragoza, where I live, and in Madrid. This afternoon a gay couple comes to consult, for example.

Who brings who?

Whoever comes does so voluntarily, of course. It may be someone who wants to know if he has been unfaithful, or has been stolen, or a curriculum has been inflated, or if her son takes drugs… Or someone who wants to demonstrate his innocence someone who doubts her. People who want to clear up doubts. With doubts you cannot live. The anguish of not knowing is worse than knowing that you are being lied to.

And why does a liar voluntarily go to the polygraph, like someone who goes to the slaughterhouse?

Because they think it doesn’t work. Or because they are left over and have been living in the lie for many years and end up believing it. Or because they think it’s a game and they’re going to win. And it is not. It’s not just the machine, it’s the questions I ask before and after. Your silences. His language. The one who comes in sin usually gives himself away.

Listen every day to intimate things from your neighbor. How gossip is?

I’m not nosy. I don’t watch TV or read magazines. I’m not interested in anyone’s private life, except when I’m working.

I imagine you have seen divorces, layoffs and personal debacles almost live. How much do you cry in her office?

Very much. They come with a very deteriorated situation, stuck in a loop that they don’t know or don’t want to get out of. I listen to them, I open their eyes to the stark truth and I try to help them, but I don’t get involved. I don’t cry, for me it’s work, and I don’t take it home. I make the report and that’s it. Many thank me for life. I’ll stick with that.

Why do we lie?

To save face, out of shame, to protect ourselves, to hide our miseries, for fear of the consequences, to thrive, to harm and harm others. Almost always, out of selfishness. There are also white lies, so as not to hurt someone, but they are the least I hear.

Apart from the polygraph, does the clinical eye count a lot in yours?

Yes, I have very few surprises. I am many years old and very callous. The body speaks. And the eyes. And the face. I see many of them lying from the door.

Conchita Pérez applies her own polygraph in her Madrid apartment. bernardo perez

She confesses to being religious and lying is a sin. Do you sin a lot?

I try not to lie, or as little as possible, because if they discover me my prestige would end. But we all have secrets and lies.

Do you do an examination of conscience?

Frequently. There are those who do the Camino de Santiago to find themselves. I, who live alone, do the Camino de Santiago with myself every day.

What shocks you the most?

Nothing at all. I am terrified. All my life I have worked with the public. I’ve seen and heard it all. Before I became a polygrapher, I ran a roadside hotel next to a gas station. I saw everything there. Drug-addicted truckers, corrupt businessmen, judges, infidels. And in consultation, when you think you have heard everything, something bigger appears. It seems unbelievable that human beings are so mean: children who mistreat and steal from their parents… There is a lot of sex, of course, but the worst thing almost always has to do with money. Money brings out the worst in people.

And what disgusts you the most?

The chauvinists who believe that their wife belongs to them, who put cameras at home, who mistrust, who control, who kick them. Nobody owns anyone, if you don’t have confidence, or you don’t care, let it run. But I have seen many cases that do not leave them, despite the fact that they treat them fatally. I wonder why they hold on.

Would you give a polygraph to any politician?

Needless. It is clearly seen how they strain us with her facts, with the newspaper library and looking at their faces.

And you, have they slipped in?

Politicians, no. But personally, of course, sometimes. There are situations, like when you fall in love, in which you lose your mind and let your guard down.

Have you had fun professionally in save me deluxe?

Professionally, it’s not that interesting. They were repetitive topics, about the sexual behavior or personal relationships of celebrities, and you more or less knew the result. They have been very good years, although there have also been disappointments. There is a lot of hypocrisy and people who are not what they seem.

Well, on the air, he gave the impression that he loves spotlights.

I try to do my job well. The show has a great team, and there are great people, but I’ve never ganged up on the contributors. Many times I had no more contact with them than the time of the polygraph. Then I would go home.

Have you ever been embarrassed?

A lot. I do not judge anyone, but there are those who tell very intimate things, and sometimes very unpleasant, just for money. Back to the same. Money moves fame and fame, money.

Have you cheated on the polygraph?

Yes, in the internship of the course I did in the United States, but I can’t tell you how I did it because it would reveal the professional secret.

If I tell you: “The truth is never sad”, what do you answer?

That what has no remedy. Yes, Serrat hit the nail on the head.

SHELL ‘DELUXE’ 13 years ago they called it the brains of save me Deluxe, after reading an interview of his in a local newspaper in which he talked about his job as a private polygrapher. She was summoned one night, as a test, to apply the polygraph to the celebrities and collaborators of the program. She and she stayed. Conchita Pérez (Zaragoza, 70 years old) found her true vocation at the age when others retire. Before training as a polygrapher in the United States, this daughter of an Aragonese gas station businessman had founded her own oil management company, and her own hotel next to a gas station, where, she says, she learned almost everything she knows about life, and had graduated in Tourism and Business. Her most famous “lies” or “tells the truth”, and her neat and undaunted silences hearing the lewd confessions of celebrities of all stripes of her opened a place for her on the show’s list of celebrities. Now, after the final closure of the format, she will dedicate herself full time to her private office.

