Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara become the first squad of the Mexican League in qualifying for the round of Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Once again the squad Fernando Gago He repeated the dose Forge Football Club to sign a global victory this Tuesday in the Akron stadium in Zapopan.

Not even the rain was a factor in the 25,089 fans cheering the red and white team who dominated the Canadian club from start to finish.

Chivas made those of hamilton a vulnerable team without cartridges for the comeback in this game of return of the first round of the Concachampions.

Érick Gutiérrez (8') got the first for Chivas today by taking advantage of the goalkeeper, Christopher Kalongo, spitting the ball in his area after Antonio Briseño's header.

The Sacred Flock added more attempts to extend the score but the ball became capricious, however José Castillo (62') ordered the ball to be saved after triangulating with Ricardo Marín.

Chivas wanted to score again but this time the goalkeeper, Christopher Kalongo, put on the hero's cape and at the last second a shot by Kevaughn Tavernier (90+3') damaged Óscar Whalley's cabin. 2-1 Official and 5-2 overall.

The passage of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara could confirm the National Classic in the Round of 16 if Club América leaves out Real Estelí this Wednesday in the Ciudad de los Deportes.

