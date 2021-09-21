J. SAINZ Logroño Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 12:29

With the permission of Don Manuel Bretón de los Herreros from Quela and the enormous cultural heritage that his house treasures, the Logroño theater should be renamed Concha Velasco after the extremely popular Valladolid actress retires on stage. And do not miss bouquets of flowers in the final greeting while the audience gives ovations for life to one of the great Spanish ladies of interpretation since the middle of the last century.

A street, a monument, a theater school … nothing will be exaggerated, and even less on these generous dates, to honor a woman who exits after an extraordinary career and has granted the capital of La Rioja the immense honor of saying goodbye in its noblest setting, the municipal theater, where it has worked faithfully since its reopening.

He announced it a few weeks ago about the Calderón Theater in his native Valladolid. Grateful and emotional, she said that, at the request of her children, she was definitely saying goodbye to theater tours: “Thank you for such affectionate applause. Today was the last performance that I am going to do in the theater. My children want me to stop working in the theater, especially not to tour, so it will be the last time they see me, “she confessed excitedly before a stalls given to the actress.

Initially it was planned that the performance of the play ‘Maria’s room’ would extend until mid-February 2022 but, at the express request of the actress, as the production company Pentación has announced through a statement, it advances its Goodbye with the performances scheduled today and tomorrow at the Breton Theater in Logroño. Even Saint Matthew should be renamed in honor of what was and will be Saint Teresa of Jesus forever.

Although her retirement was the wish of her sons Manuel and Paco, it has finally been the veteran interpreter who has made the decision to leave the stage early. Of course, among all they have sought to make a symbolic tour closure in a special city for her, since she has family in the Riojan town and, above all, a loyal and enthusiastic audience that has not stopped filling the theater every time she has acted on it.

It will be an emotional farewell for an unrepeatable actress, who will turn 82 next November, and who has been on the charts for more than 66. The protagonist of ‘The Girls of the Red Cross’ is in good health. Her age is a factor to take into account when making this decision and slowing down her work rate, but this will not be a definitive farewell to the entertainment world since we will continue to see Concha Velasco in interventions on television, in some movie or with an episodic character in a series. She assures that she is not lacking in offers as an actress who has never gone out of style and has known how to recycle and update herself.

A lo Gloria Swanson



‘Maria’s room’ is the second play that her son Manuel has written for her after ‘The funeral’. In her latest role on stage, she plays Isabel Chacón, a famous Planet Award-winning writer who suffers from agoraphobia and who has been locked in her apartment on the 47th floor of a skyscraper for many years until a fire breaks out. As the flames move upwards, you will have to make the decision to go out or not. Again, a la Gloria Swanson in ‘The twilight of the gods’, Concha Velasco interpreting herself without major pretensions or too much blush. Who would need it.

More than six decades guarantee his successful professional career in film, television and theater. The popular interpreter has been distinguished with the Goya of Honor, the Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts and Work and the National Theater Award, among other awards.

But the most important award is the affection of the public that has been won since its inception in the most popular cinema from the fifties to television and, of course, the theater with countless characters. I will remember her as Conchita Velasco, as Saint Teresa and even as Queen Juana. For yeyé girl I will remember her. Together with José Sacristán and Alfredo Landa and all those actors and actresses who, emerging from nowhere, popularized the performance in a country in black and white.

At the Calderón he said goodbye with a phrase from Saint Teresa: «Read and you will drive, don’t read and you will be driven. May you be very happy and goodbye ». In Breton you can say what you want because this is also your theater.