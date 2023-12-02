Mourning and pain in cinema, theater and television. With the death of Concha Velasco they lose a great lady of interpretation. Who died at the age of 84 in Madrid, the legendary actress, singer, dancer and presenter gave her life to the profession that she exercised with passion since she was a teenager. In her long and fruitful career of almost seven decades, she shone on all records. The little girl from Valladolid was a Red Cross girl, a yeyé girl, a magazine and musical star, a moving Saint Teresa, or the endearing presenter of ‘Cine de barrio’.

Mother of two children – the first being single –, unhappy in love, a fighter for the labor rights of her union, she was ruined as a producer several times due to the effort she put into her stage projects with her unfaithful husband Paco Marsó. She fought for her life, she overcame lymphoma in 2014 and wrote her memoirs: ‘Success pays off’.

She leaves us as one of the most respected and beloved actresses of her time. “Passion, courage and excellence” were her words of fetish for tackling light and complex characters in the hundred films and the many other plays in which she participated. Also for life, in which she loved with the same passion as she worked, and raised her two children: Manuel – born from her relationship with the director of photography Fernando Arribas – and Paco – the fruit of her stormy marriage with Marsó – . Her love affairs with José Luis Sáenz de Heredia, Fernando Fernán Gómez, Juan Diego and Manolo Escobar were not reciprocated.

«I have been a pioneer, it is true, but above all I am present. I never look back, nor do I resign myself to what I have been. The past is the past, but I am present,” repeated ‘La Velasco’, as the actress was popularly known, very loved and respected since the beginning by the public and her profession. Her extensive range, from the comic to the most dramatic, made her a versatile and iconic figure on stage and screen.

A reference for several generations, he used his popularity as a speaker in the fight for creators’ rights, to sponsor new authors and commit politically. «Comrades like José Sacristán and Tony Leblanc have been by my side. We are the reference of an era and our career has always been linked to the history of Spain, like the 10-day actors’ strike in 1975 with which we managed to stop the country. The rights that artists have today, we got them then,” she proudly claimed.

Early



Born in Valladolid on November 29, 1939, Concepción Velasco Varona stepped on stage for the first time when she was 10 years old. Trained in Spanish dance and classical dance, she studied music theory and Dramatic Art at the Madrid Conservatory. She made her debut as a dancer at the Coruña Opera, she tapped in Manolo Caracol’s flamenco company and was a vice-revue with Celia Gámez. She made her film debut at the age of 15 in ‘The Moorish Queen’ (1954). She played small roles until she triumphed with ‘The Red Cross Girls’ (1958), ‘The Cheaters’ (1959) and ‘Valentine’s Day’ (1959). She then participated in countless films, with milestones such as ‘La Verbena de la Paloma’ (1963), ‘Tormento’ (1974), ‘Pim… Pam… Boom… Fuego!’ (1975), ‘The Witching Hour’ (1985), ‘Beyond the Garden’ (1996), or ‘Paris-Timbuktu’ (1999), with Berlanga.

On television she shone at a high level with ‘Teresa de Jesús’ (1984), a series by Josefina Molina that gave her one of the great roles of her life. She also appeared in productions such as ‘La dama del alba’ (1965), ‘La alondra’ (1969), series such as ‘Herederos’ or ‘Gran Hotel’. As a presenter, in 1985 she joined ‘The Spanish Musical Comedy’, a space that recovered the genre of the magazine. She continued her career on TV with programs like ‘Long live the show’, ‘Mom wants to be an artist’ and ‘Yo, una mujer’ and ‘Surprise, surprise. Then came ‘Cine de barrio’, which universalized her enormous popularity and in which she spent almost a decade.

Most popular for his roles in film and television, he never stopped taking on stage challenges. «Theatre is my passion. Going on stage allows me to abstain from everything around me and surrender to the character I play at every moment. I am very grateful to the viewer for his affection. I owe you so much! », she said gratefully. As a producer she experienced economic, marital and real estate ruin. She sold her houses to pay debts and Marsó’s gambling addiction.

Claiming



Since its debut in the magazine ‘Come and come to Eslava! (1959)’, written and directed by Luis Escobar, he worked with all the great directors and playwrights of his time such as Buero Vallejo, Antonio Gala, or Martín Memoria. She took advantage of her position to denounce the situation of women and call for her advancement in society through vindictive figures who fought for equality. Works such as ‘The Rights of Women’ (1962), ‘The Boyfriend’ (1962), ‘Those Who Have to Serve’ (1962), ‘Filomena Marturano’ (1979) in which she raised the feminist flag, first in white and black and then in color.

He chained comedies by Alfonso Paso such as ‘The Rights of Women’ (1961) with classics such as ‘Don Juan Tenorio’ (1964). He did not disdain more committed pieces such as ‘The Turtle’s Birthday’ (1966), ‘The Soul Serenas’ (1969), ‘Abelardo and Heloísa’ (1972), ‘The Zithers Hanging from the Trees’ (1974), ‘The collections of the beguinage of Santa María Egipciaca’ (1977), ‘Good Night, Mother’ (1985), ‘The Tattooed Rose’, (1997), ‘The Apples of Friday’ (1999) ‘The Truhana’ and ‘Inés Unbuttoned’ (2003).

Pioneer of an innovative genre in Spain, musical theater catapulted her already solid career with productions such as ‘Mom, I want to be an artist!’ (1986) or ‘Carmen, Carmen’ (1988). Her most popular stage success came with ‘I’ll get off in the next one. And you?’ (1981) and ‘Mata-Hari’ (1983), musicals written and directed by Adolfo Marsillach. She repeated the genre with ‘Hello, Dolly!’ (2001).

His last stage works were ‘Life ahead’ (2009), by Romain Gary; the autobiographical musical ‘I what I want is to dance’ (2011) by Juan Carlos Rubio; ‘Hélade’ (2012), with which he inaugurated the Mérida Festival under the orders of Joan Ollé; ‘Hécuba’ by Euripides, and ‘Olivia and Eugenio’ both directed by José Carlos Plaza in 2013. He said goodbye to the scene with ‘María’s Room’, written by his first-born son. He performed it for the last time on September 21, 2021 at the Teatro Bretón in Logroño. Days before in the small Calderón theater he said goodbye to his countrymen with a phrase from Saint Teresa: “Read and you will lead, don’t read and you will be led. May you be very happy and see you forever.

His endless list of recognitions includes the Goya of Honor, awarded in 2012 after two failed nominations, five from the Actors Union, two Max and two National Theater Awards. The first came in 1972, when under the orders of José Tamayo he endured “bomb threats for a fake nude” in ‘Abelardo y Heloísa’, where he appeared on stage “in flesh-colored tights.” The second came in 2016 “due to his artistic plenitude” in the interpretation of dramas such as ‘La vida por siempre’ or ‘Queen Juana’, a monologue by Ernesto Caballero about Juana la Loca directed by Gerardo Vera, a role that Velasco received as “a gift ». He won the Valle Inclán for his ‘Hécuba’ and the Corral de Comedies Award at the Almagro Festival. He was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit at Work, the Television Academy Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Community of Madrid Award, and the Ceres Award.