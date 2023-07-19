The clock in Puerta del Sol, Plaza Mayor… and Doña Manolita, a classic destination in Madrid to which you can now make a pilgrimage in search of the Christmas Fat. Concha Corona, her manager, knows how lucky she is. “Live!”.

– I don’t have a fetish number, neither a special one nor anything similar. Also, I think what luck should be is what you get. I don’t play much, but I play and I’ve never won the lottery.

– You will have witnessed millions of anecdotes, surely there is one that has left a mark on you.

– An old lady got a big prize. What is she going to do with the money? I asked. And she began to tell me that her neighbor needed a washing machine, that her grandson such a thing, that her cousin such a thing. She did not want anything for herself because she said that others had more needs for her. She gave me a lot of tenderness. The next person who entered with another prize told me that she didn’t know whether to change her car because she had a Rolls and she didn’t know what to do with so much money… That strong contrast marked me.

– What prize have you given with the most satisfaction, not for money but for solving a problem for a family, medical treatment, your son’s studies…?

– There are many of those. Being able to help someone in whatever is already an enormous satisfaction. When people say that money covers holes, it’s the truth.

– Tickets for December 22 are already on sale, is there Christmas madness in the middle of summer?

– Here yes. A lot of people come from abroad to buy lottery and I see the queues and they continue to excite me. The maelstrom begins!

– What would Doña Manolita be without her tails?

– It is part of the tradition and idiosyncrasy of Doña Manolita. We put in a shift system, but people prefer to queue “because if not, they don’t play,” they say.

– Does standing in line bring luck?

– That’s what they tell us. Our clients are a married couple who met while waiting in line and now they come with their children.

– How would you define luck?

– There are people who are born lucky for the game and people who are lucky in other things. I know a person who has won the lottery quite a few times, including the EuroMillions and the blind. Once they broke into his business and took the tenths he had bought. And he played the Gordo. Since he was very meticulous and had everything written down well, he managed to collect everything after a trial. Even in that bad luck of the robbery he was lucky. I know another client who had been playing the same number for 50 years. Tired of never being touched by him, he stopped playing last year. And that same week his number came out with the first prize. Where is the luck? I do not know!

– Do you consider yourself lucky?

– Yes… we are alive. That’s it.

– And lucky in money?

– No, not about that. Ha ha ha.

– How many million tenths do you sell per year?

– Don’t know. There are certain things in which I am very superstitious and one of them is that I do not like to give figures. It is something that Doña Manolita has struck me, that she never gave figures.

– Doesn’t the tenth rub the belly of a pregnant woman or the head of a bald man or things like that?

– Noooo. Before the Christmas raffle here at the office, the workers have a tradition, which I am not going to tell you about. But it has never touched us at Christmas. If you want me to touch you, don’t work at Doña Manolita, ha ha ha. El Gordo has already touched me with my 15-year-old son, who eats a lot.

– The gift lottery does not play?

– There are people who think it is so and others who do not. There are also people who think that if they see the tenth, they will goggle it and ask us to give it upside down and others who do not because they believe that we are giving them an ugly number. What does not change is the face of illusion of all.

– Does Mrs. Manolita still have an elf?

– Yeah! I say this with conviction because sometimes things happen to us in the office and we say: ‘Mrs. Manolita is already here.’

– Really?

– Yes, yes… Maybe a client calls you and asks if you have the 28.156. And you just look at a site and a tenth appears with that number.

– Is the most demanded termination still the 13?

– Yes, and also 5, 7 and 9.

– This year, what do you forecast?

– What are we going to give the Fat! And I’ll tell you that when we give an award I go crazy, it’s as if it were my turn.