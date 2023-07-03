Concha was 61 years old, she had been behind the counter of her store in the Tirso de Molina square for more than two decades and this Monday at a quarter past one in the afternoon, 15 minutes before closing to go out to eat, she stabbed to death It is still unknown who or who have perpetrated the murder of the merchant or what the motives are, although everything points to a robbery that has ended in the worst possible way. Several witnesses who were in the square at that moment, five minutes from Puerta del Sol, claim to have seen a man flee towards the Atocha or Lavapiés area, while the victim managed to walk a few steps towards the exit of the store while he He put his hand on the abdomen.

Alberto Loranca, a neighbor of the plaza, had bought him a bow tie only a week ago. He is a musician and always went to Concha to recommend shirts and accessories for her performances. Thus, in that lifelong relationship of client and merchant, they talked about the problems that had been accumulating in the square for a long time. Tirso de Molina has become a regular point for the homeless and also for drug addicts. It is not the first homicide or the first fight that breaks out at this point, although merchants and tourists have always been excluded, until now. “Here, in the playground right in front of the store, they always stay drinking at dawn and leave everything dirty,” says Loranca while he looks towards Concha’s store, still not believing what happened. That playground has served this Monday to hold the police cordon that has been maintained for several hours.

There was little left for him to close the door when a man entered the store and stabbed him several times in the abdomen. According to several witnesses, she has managed to get out behind the counter while the attacker has escaped in the direction of Atocha or Lavapiés. A girl with helmets who was passing by was the first to see the bloody woman and began to scream for help. At that moment, Cristian, a waiter who works in a nearby bar, looked out and saw the injured lady and the passerby asking for help. “So I ran out and stopped a patrol to tell them that a woman had been injured in a store,” he explained minutes later, during a break. The victim had received several deep stab wounds to her abdomen. The policemen have begun resuscitation maneuvers, which have been continued by the Samur toilets, but due to the loss of blood it has been impossible to save his life. A witness to what happened assures that the attacker was wearing a checkered shirt and blood on his pants. It is the investigators of the V homicide group who have taken charge of the investigation.

According to sources close to the family, Concha was the mother of two children and was about to become a grandmother for the first time. She had told many of her close friends her intention to retire soon. His Viste Bien store is one of those neighborhood stores of which there are fewer and fewer in the center of Madrid, in whose window you can see shirts, ties, and bow ties and which specializes in work uniforms as a waiter or cook, among others. . “She was very hard-working, always with a smile in her store, she was very excited about being a grandmother,” said a friend of the woman who approached the business when she heard the news.

Only a few minutes after the crime, her husband and several relatives have gone to the scene and have remained next to the police cordon while the police took fingerprints, carried out the photographic report of the scene and searched among the trash cans and planters in the square for the murder weapon. “We are still in shockwe prefer not to say anything because we still do not believe it ”, a relative commented briefly.

Several neighbors complained this afternoon that the square has become a source of attraction for problems and violent episodes. At the end of October, a 24-year-old man was stabbed by two others, for a drug matter. That same scene was repeated in May, when two 25-year-old boys also had to be hospitalized for various stab wounds in a brawl in the square. No need to go so far. Maribel, the janitor of a block of flats near the business, recounted this afternoon that two days ago a man entered the portal and tried to rob her in her booth. “He pushed me against the wall and told me to give him what he had, I managed to put him in a room and call the police,” explained the worker. “This here is the daily bread, there are some who pass drugs and they were placed right in the park in front of the store. It’s just amazing, we’re five minutes from the Plaza Mayor”, recounted a colleague of the concierge, who works in another block of the plaza.

A waiter from one of the nearby bars, who prefers not to give his name, explains that a few months ago he had a run-in with one of the “regulars” of the square because he was bothering some customers. “He pulled out a knife and we had to call the police,” he says. The worker also comments that careless mobile thefts are common. Alberto Loranca, Concha’s regular customer, lamented the abandonment of this area: “They are letting this die so that all the neighbors leave and this is filled with tourist apartments, as happened in the Plaza de Santa Ana.”

