As regards the crime of Concetta Russo, killed on New Year's Eve with a gunshot in her home in Afragola, her nephew was arrested.

The mystery of his death is being investigated on New Year's Eve Afragolafor a gunshot that hit her in her home in Concetta Russofor which the Grandchild. According to what emerged, the shot was accidentally fired from a gun that had been stolen. The investigators found her shortly afterwards in the Afragola cemetery. A 48-year-old friend is also in handcuffs, as well as the woman's nephew.

Concetta Russo lost her life in one house in Afragola, in Neapolitan. She was celebrating New Year's Eve 2024 when a bullet hit her, causing such serious injuries that the woman, who was taken to hospital, did not make it. Shot accidentally fired from a stolen gun.

The gun, detained without a proper licence, was then found among the undergrowth of the Afragola cemetery. The investigations led the Carabinieri to place handcuffs on the wrists of the woman's 46-year-old nephew, who was in that house with other relatives, and a friend two years older than her.

After investigations coordinated by Prosecutor's Office of North Naplesthe Carabinieri of the operational section of the Casoria company, in the province of Naples, took GS, the victim's 46-year-old nephew, from his home.

He will have to answer, under arrest as a criminal suspect, for the crimes of manslaughter, illegal carrying of weapons in a public place and receiving stolen goods. The woman, in fact, lost her life a few hours ago transfer to the Antonio Cardarelli Hospital in Naples.

For the death of Concetta Russo, her nephew and a friend were arrested: a shot accidentally fired from a stolen weapon

The woman, born in Naples on July 1, 1968, received a gunshot to the head on the night between December 31, 2023 and January 1, 2024. The bullet came from inside the house. It wasn't a stray bullet from outside.

The woman was in that house with relatives and friends to celebrate New Year's Eve. The nephew was handling that gun, without having a license to hold it, and apparently fired a shot hitting the woman. The stolen Beretta model 84F pistol was found late in the evening by the Carabinieri at the Afragola cemetery.