Concetta Russo's nephew confessed to having accidentally fired the shot which hit the woman and killed her. He thought the gun was unloaded when he showed it to those present

In front of the investigators who asked him what had happened the night he Concetta Russo she passed away, the nephew confesses. He was holding that stolen gun and had it in his possession without proper permission. That same gun from which an accidental shot was fired which left the woman with no escape. He defended himself, saying that he thought it was empty. Instead he had a shot in the barrel ready to explode.

Gaetano Santaniello, Concetta Russo's nephew, confessed to having fired the bullet that hit his aunt in the head. The 55-year-old woman lost her life at the Cardarelli hospital, where they immediately transferred her, on the morning of New Year's Eve 2024.

The shot was accidentally fired from a gun that the man showed to relatives and friends in his house in Afragola during the celebrations for the last night of the year. He thought it was empty.

THE Carabinieri of Casoria they had already stopped the man in the late evening of January 1st, after having thoroughly investigated a case that could represent a mystery. They immediately realized, however, that the shot came from inside the house and was not a stray bullet coming from outside.

There family was celebrating New Year's Eve. The man had arrived at that house in Afragola with the gun, which he had obtained to celebrate the new year. The shot was fired while the man was showing the weapon to his relatives at dinner with him.

Concetta Russo, her nephew confesses: the shot came from the gun he had brought and which he thought was empty

The nephew of the woman who died on New Year's Eve in Afragola is now in cell. The charges are manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm. He told the Carabinieri that he had taken out the magazine and reeled off the bullets.

Evidently, however, there was one shot left in the chamber, which he had not seen. When he showed the weapon to his relatives, the shot went off, hitting his father's brother's wife in the head.