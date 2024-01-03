Concetta Russo's children talk about the pain they felt in these hours, due to an absurd tragedy that occurred on New Year's Eve. A nephew shot the woman by mistake

The pain of the passing away is difficult to overcome Concetta Russowith i children still shocked by what happened on New Year's Eve. It was supposed to be a festive evening to spend with friends and relatives. And it turned into one terrible tragedy. The one who shot the woman by mistake was a nephew who was holding a stolen gun: he thought it was unloaded.

The 55-year-old woman lost her life on the night between 31 December 2023 and 1 January 2024, in a house in Afragola, in the province of Naples. She was celebrating with her family and friends, in that town where she was born and where she returned as soon as she could.

In fact, the woman lived with her husband and twenty-year-old children in Scrub, near Peschiera Borromeo, in the south-east of Milan. She had returned to her Afragola to celebrate the end of year holidays.

A nephew, Gaetano Santaniello, who had already ended up in handcuffs, shot the woman. He would have a fatal shot was fired with a gun held without permission. He was showing the weapon, which was reported stolen, to relatives who were having dinner with him.

Suddenly a shot would go off. He thought it was unloaded, as he continued to repeat to the investigators who stopped him immediately after the woman's death. A friend of the victim's nephew was also arrested.

Concetta Russo, her children talk about the pain they felt after the loss of her woman

I'll miss you. You are and will be the most important thing to me, I love you mom. You will forever remain in my heart as my first woman.

Photo source from Instagram

These are the words of one of the two sons on Instagram. The boy published a photograph, on which he wrote a message full of love for his mother who is no longer with them.