Towards 2024

Not even time to close the celebrations for the 2023 season, which saw Pecco Bagnaia become MotoGP world champion for the second time in a row, that thoughts are already turning to next year. It is so for the riders, who took to the track today in Valencia for the traditional first day of testing with the new bikes, and it is so for the manufacturers. But while the dynamics among the riders are very different, from the internal derbies between old and new Ducati riders to the expectations of those who – like Marini and Rins – have chosen to embrace new challenges and try to bring Japanese bikes back to the top, to At the team level, the dynamic is simple: everyone against Ducati.

The Borgo Panigale Desmosedicis are too strong – both in the new and old versions – to leave the competition indifferent: both the Asian one, represented by giants in crisis Yamaha and Hondaboth the European one, with the very competitive Aprilia and KTM. Ducati, which finds itself in the middle of this crossfire, has the task of defending itself. The battle, as increasingly happens in the world of motorsport, however, is not only on the track but also in the ‘salt’ of sports politics. So the new topic of discussion has become the ‘new’ concessions, which force the Bolognese company to heavy limitations in the use of tyres and the impossibility of having wild cards on the track.

Tardozzi annoyed, Dall’Igna attacks with KTM and Aprilia

The division into four bands, with Ducati obviously occupying the highest one and the other four manufacturers instead dividing themselves between the third and fourth, was not well received by Davide Tardozzi. The Borgo Panigale team manager, interviewed bythe Corriere dello Sporthas expressed without hiding all his annoyance at a modus operandi which – in his opinion – has the sole aim of slowing down Ducati: “These concessions are unfair. Over the last ten years we have worked a lot. Now let the others do it. The truth is that they don’t help Honda and Yamaha, like KTM and Aprilia, but simply to help them they take something away from us. They want to stop us and they try like this“.

The thoughts of the brilliant mind behind all the successes of the Desmosedici are more ‘diplomatic’ and articulated: Gigi Dall’Igna. Thiene’s engineer, in fact, differentiated his assessment: right to help Yamaha and Hondaalso to increase the spectacle of the ‘MotoGP product’, however, it was wrong and unjust ‘campaign’ that Aprilia and KTM are carrying out, according to Dall’Igna, intent more on destroying the work done in recent years by Ducati than on seeking themselves a path through which to improve. 2024 is already here.