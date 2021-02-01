The transfers have starred in the meager winter market that closed at midnight this Monday in La Liga, with Real Sociedad and Sevilla as the clubs that have led the low spending on transfers. The Donostiarra, thanks to the hiring of Carlos Fernández (10 million euros, plus two in variables), precisely from the Andalusian entity, and the Seville by the incorporation of Papu Gómez (six million), who has left the Atalanta to become under the command of Julen Lopetegui. Valencia have joined three players, but striker Patrick Cutrone (Wolverhampton), defender Papu Ferro (Benfica) and midfielder Christian Oliva (Cagliari) will play on loan until the end of the season in the team led by Javi Gracia, who at the beginning of course he already complained publicly that there were no reinforcements.

In a market so affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic and on a final day marked by uncertainty about the future of Diego Costa after leaving Atlético de Madrid, one of the most prominent signings in international football took place in Germany, with the arrival of Sami Khedira at Hertha in Berlin, where the former world champion from Madrid arrives free from Juventus, without playing a single minute this season. Khedira has signed for Hertha until the end of the season, with a salary of two million euros, which would be equivalent to 133,000 euros per game. For the arrival of David Alaba to Real Madrid, we will have to wait for the summer, after assuming that the Austrian defender will leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season, as the Bavarian club’s general manager, Karl- Heinz Rummenigge.

As expected, neither did Barça. Economically drowned by a huge debt (1,000 million), he has signed in this winter market, so Eric García will continue at Manchester City with Pep Guardiola and will not be Barça until the end of the course. The one who will be Real Madrid’s rival in the second round of the Champions League, Atalanta, has chosen the Ukrainian Viktor Kovalenko to replace Papu Gómez’s departure. The Italian club has paid 700,000 euros for Kovalenko, who with Shakhtar faced the white team in the group stage of the Champions League in December, with the former Soviet team winning 2-0 in Kiev.

Faced with such an accentuated crisis, the vast majority of movements in the First and Second Division have been transfers, such as the one already known from Moussa Dembélé to Atlético, or those that took place this Monday, in the case of Lucas Olaza, who was on loan at Celta for Boca Juniors and from now on he will play for Valladolid; or from Jonas Ramalho, from Girona to Osasuna. In the Second Division, late in the afternoon, the return to Las Palmas of the controversial Jesé Rodríguez was announced, who was without a team after having terminated his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.