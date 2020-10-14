The preferential refinancing of loans for small and medium-sized businesses under the 8.5 Program turned out to be unclaimed by entrepreneurs: from January to September 2020, the volume of such transactions amounted to only 44 billion rubles – that is, less than 1% of the SME loan portfolio. Izvestia was told about this at the Ministry of Economic Development.

Small businesses were allowed to refinance loans taken at market rates at 8.5% in January 2020. At first, the program extended only to loans for investment purposes, and stipulated that the volume of restructured obligations should not exceed 20% of all loans. However, during the pandemic, it was decided to make on-lending more affordable: the limit on the share was removed, and also made it possible to take additional loans for working purposes.

The loan program itself slowed down at 8.5%. If in the second quarter of 2020 more than 8.7 thousand agreements were concluded for 540.7 billion rubles, then in the third quarter 4.4 thousand agreements for 372 billion were signed on it – that is, a third less.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Loan for loan: concessional refinancing for SMEs turned out to be unpopular