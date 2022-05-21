Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A increase of one or two pesos in the rate of urban public transport in Sinaloa is what dealers are waitingsince the situation is complicated for the sector due to the increase in fuel.

“The two years of the pandemic caught us, the situation that people did not travel for the same reason, the increase in fuel came to us due to the war between Russia and Ukraine,” explained Miguel Luna Ley.

The general secretary of the CTM state union commented that the law establishes that the rates must be reviewed in the second two months of each yearbut this has not happened.

“The studies show a high increase in operating costs, but we are aware that it will have to be an amount that the user can pay, that he can use the truck and that does not affect him much, we are talking about an increase of two pesos in urban transport,” he said.

He added that the number of trucks that are providing the service has been increasing, so that users cannot complain about the frequency of the service provided by the urban ones.

“Including the authority, together with us, we have taken great care with the organizations the first and last round to be able to attend to all the people who get up early, who go to work, to school and all those situations, and in the afternoon when they leave work. and go home.”