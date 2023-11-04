Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/11/2023 – 15:18

The effects of heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 100 km/h that hit São Paulo on Friday, the 3rd, still caused disruption to the city this Saturday, the 4th. Many neighborhoods remain without electricity and Enel, the concessionaire responsible for supplying of energy to 8 million customers in the São Paulo Metropolitan Region, is still assessing the size of the blackout.

“We know that the south and west regions are the most affected, but we are still carrying out the full survey because many cases are coming in,” said Enel’s Market Director, André Osvaldo dos Santos, in an interview with CBN radio, this Saturday. .

There are reports of properties in Morumbi, City América, Paraíso and Vila Romana that have been without electricity since 4pm on Friday. Campo Belo and Butantã also complain about lack of energy.

“We are still assessing the damage caused by the rain. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide a forecast at the moment,” said Santos.

Heavy rains left at least six people dead in the state. More than 40 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo, had incidents of falling trees. There were more than 2 thousand calls for incidents according to civil defenses and the Fire Department across the State.

“This event was of high magnitude and unprecedented here in São Paulo, with winds above 100km/h. Falling trees destroyed our network in several regions. At this moment, we cannot provide a forecast”, stated Santos.

See the list updated at 6:30 am this Saturday, 4th, by the Civil Defense of the State of São Paulo with the number of deaths:

2 people died in São Paulo (east zone): tree fell on vehicle;

1 person died in Osasco: tree fell onto a wall and hit a vehicle;

1 person died in Santo André: wall fell from the 18th floor of a building under construction;

1 person died in Limeira: wall fell on person;

1 person died in Suzano: tree fell on person.

Enel reinforced teams in the field, in service channels and in the control center and reported that it is working around the clock to normalize energy supply.

Since the beginning of the storm that hit the city, São Paulo City Hall has stated that cleaning staff, agents from sub-prefectures and public lighting and traffic light repair teams have been on the streets to restore normality in the capital of São Paulo.

