Soil drilling to install support pillars for the structure was carried out this Wednesday (31 January 2024)

A Ponte Salvador-Itaparica Concessionaire Work began this Wednesday (January 31, 2024) to build the bridge that will connect the capital of Bahia to the island of Itaparica (BA). The 1st stage consisted of drilling the ground to install the project's onshore pillars.

In this step, a machine is used to collect samples of the ground in the exact location where the support columns will be. The soil samples will be sent to the laboratory for detailed analysis of the collected material. The survey will drill two holes in the municipality of Vera Cruz, in Itaparica, and another in Salvador.

After the survey on land, the same process will be carried out at sea. This stage should begin in March this year and platforms will be used in areas of Todos-os-Santos Bay considered to be shallow waters, those up to 10 meters deep.

Then, surveys will begin in deep waters, with water depths of more than 10 meters. In this phase, the concessionaire will use large ships that will be coupled with drills to collect samples from the sea soil.

The completion of the entire survey process is scheduled for December 2024. The construction sites will begin to be mobilized at the beginning of 2025.