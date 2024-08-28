Concerts | This is how fans are preparing for the race to buy Oasis tickets on Saturday

Concerts|Fans are preparing for a tough ticket buying race on Saturday. In recent years, the prices of tickets for big international concerts have risen and it has become more difficult to buy them.

Oasis ticket sales for the 2025 concerts start on Saturday, August 31 in the morning.

Fans around the world are currently preparing for the dawn of Saturday morning. So too Laura Eronen. Eronen has been involved in the Liam and Patsy Recreational Club, a Finnish community of Oasis fans, for more than ten years.

“There are four of us looking for tickets. We have set up a whatsapp group where we discuss the topic and try to buy tickets for our group.”

They have a strategy for queuing tickets. They are registered with all three companies that will sell tickets next Saturday. “We have shared the dates that everyone is trying to get tickets for. We have four different dates, and everyone applies for two of them.”

So this requires quick communication so that double tickets are not accidentally bought?

“Yes.”

on Ticketmaster there is a website that advises how to buy an Oasis ticket. The instructions are straightforward. Create account, verify account, charge devices, login, clean browser, don’t use vpn and wait.

In general, tickets can only be queued for one concert. So you can’t queue for “tickets to all Oasis Wembley gigs”. You can’t usually change the evening either when you’re already in line. It’s also not worth panicking if you’re ranked 21,000. For example, Wembley was sold out by Taylor Swift for concerts more than 80,000 tickets per evening.

Tickets waiting Laura Eronen knows that those waiting in line must also be prepared for disappointment. “Nothing is certain. It may not be possible to buy tickets, no matter how well you prepare.”

Ticket sales for hugely popular concerts have recently become congested to the point of chaos. At worst, ticket sales have had to be suspended.

There were problems with ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s concerts last year. Ticketmaster’s website was at its best about a million ticket buyers queued for concerts in France. According to the screenshot, more than two million buyers queued for the concerts in Singapore.

A Finnish fan succeeded in buying Swift’s concert ticket says that he spent more than ten hours buying the ticket.

A failure on Saturday is not necessarily the end of Oasis concert opportunities.

“If it doesn’t work out now, additional gigs have been promised,” says Eronen. He is awaiting an announcement about additional shows in Europe, but not in the US. On the other hand, there has been public information that the concerts announced now would be the only ones in Europe.

in Europe ticket prices have been expensive, but still clearly cheaper than the Most Expensive Tickets in the United States. Above all, dynamic pricing increases prices. It works a bit like an auction. When there are a lot of buyers, the algorithm raises prices according to demand.

Eronen was at Taylor Swift’s concert in London in June. He met American fans there.

“There were many who had flown in from the United States. Flights, accommodation and everything was cheaper than going to a concert in America.

The increase in the price of concert tickets started after the pandemic.

Based on the report the prices of almost all cultural events have increased since the pandemic.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster have been heavily criticized for their ticket pricing. Because of dynamic pricing, for example Bruce Springsteen concert ticket is at worst, paid up to $5,500.

The US Department of Justice accuses Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation, of monopolization.

Oasis a maximum of four tickets can be purchased for concerts at one time. The price has not yet been announced, but according to preliminary information, the tickets would cost at least more than 100 pounds, which is about 120 euros.

Wednesday 28.8. until 21:00 Finnish time you can register for the Oasis advance ticket sale lottery. A win in this draw gives you the opportunity to queue for a limited pre-sale on Friday. So it does not necessarily guarantee getting a ticket.

There have been queues for tickets and ways tried to come up with before.

“I’m from Kuopio”, says Eronen. “At the beginning of the 2000s, when the Ticket Service point opened in Sokos, we entered through the side door. It was opened earlier than the main door where others were waiting. You could run up the escalators. Even at that time, telephone services often went down. Now the same situation has become virtual.”