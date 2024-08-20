Concerts | The summer gigs brought a decent amount of money to Helsinki

Concerts|Metallica’s and Coldplay’s concerts were particularly profitable.

In summer The concerts organized in Helsinki brought a decent amount of money to the city. Event-goers spent a total of around 114 million euros during the concerts organized in June-July, says the City of Helsinki in its press release.

In June, Metallica performed at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium, and in July the stadium was seen Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay.

The Metallica and Coldplay concerts organized at the Olympic Stadium brought in the most money. Coldplay’s four concerts brought in around 63 million euros to Helsinki, and Metallica’s two concerts brought in around 36 million euros.

Of the total amount, approximately EUR 53 million was spent outside the Olympic Stadium.

Major part of the amount came from visitors from outside Helsinki. They spent a total of around one hundred million euros during the concerts.

About 95 percent of the concert goers who came from outside Helsinki visited the city just for the concerts.

The visitors were also exceptionally satisfied with the events. For example, 97 percent of the visitors said that the event improved their life satisfaction, according to the city’s press release.