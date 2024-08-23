Concerts | The PMMP fans who were thirsty for the front row arrived at the Olympic Stadium already in the morning

Concerts|PMMP will perform at the Olympic Stadium on Friday and Saturday. The band has already performed in Provinss, Ruisrock and Ilosaarirock earlier this summer.

The first ones the fans had already arrived at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the morning for the PMMP concert on Friday night.

PMMP, which stopped ten years ago, made a return to the concert stages this summer. The return trip that started at the festivals culminates at the Olympic Stadium, where the band will perform on Friday and Saturday.

In the afternoon, thirty people who bought field tickets had gathered in front of the stadium.

Sara Olivieri arrived in line at three in the morning. The proof of this is a number written on the hand with a marker. One of the fans who arrived early suggested that the numbers be marked on the hands in the order of arrival, so that the line would be fairly smooth.

Sara Olivieri arrived in line third.

With Olivier is wearing a hoodie decorated with the cat’s skull known as the band’s logo. He has been a fan of PMMP almost since the beginning.

“It must have been 2005 when my friend took me to their gig. I thought, wow, these are really cool guys, add this,” he recalls.

“PMMP has always been a band that has supported both good and bad, it has given me a lot of strength.”

Olivieri has been so excited about PMMP’s return that he has gone to see all the band’s gigs this past summer.

PMMP has performed throughout the summer in Provinssi, Ruisrock and Ilosaarirock.

PMMP performed earlier in the summer at Provinssirock in Seinäjoki.

Still Olivieri is looking forward to the stadium gig even a little nervously. Of the songs, he hopes to hear the most Girls and Jesus is not coming are you ready.

“They have a good message, and right now they’re the ones that come close.”

Only in Henttinen again has the number 27 in his hand.

19-year-old Henttinen is a new fan of PMMP, but he knew the band from before.

“After all, it has been sung as a child in the Singstar game Tan lines“, he says with a laugh.

Henttinen only bought the tickets on the secondary market in July after seeing the band in Ruisrock. The festival gig made such a big impression on him that he had to go to the stadium.

“Maybe it was their mood and authenticity that convinced me,” he reflects.

Favorite songs have been remembered since childhood Travel song and Ferryman“because it’s so touching”.

Tomi Vatanen arrived at the PMMP gig with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend with just arrived in line Tomi Vatanen had not yet received the shift number. PMMP is one of Vatanen’s long-time favorite bands.

He bought the concert tickets last fall as soon as they went on sale. A few weeks later, it was announced that before the stadium, the band will perform at summer festivals.

“Yes, it was a bit sad when I heard that, first we will perform at festivals. But isn’t there a really good show coming up here and different from the festivals,” says Vatanen.

Vatanen’s earliest PMMP memories are related to listening to the radio on family drives together. He remembers hearing Tan lines-song and that as a little boy he wondered what those tan lines even were.

Now, almost 20 years later, Vatanen expects to hear the same song in the stadium.

“It’s pretty iconic,” he sums up.