Concerts | The city of Hämeenlinna canceled Jari Sillanpää’s concert

The Hämeenlinna concert was supposed to start Jari Sillanpää’s Christmas concert hall tour.

Hämeenlinna the city has cancelled Jari Sillanpään Christmas concert. The concert was supposed to be held at Hämeenlinna’s Verkatehta on November 21.

The singer tells about it herself in her Facebook post. Based on Sillanpää’s website, the Hämeenlinna concert was supposed to start Jari Sillanpää’s Christmas concert hall tour.

In his Facebook update, Sillanpää does not say the reason for canceling the concert, but Ticketmaster, which sells concert tickets, does pages according to “the event has been canceled by the event organizer”.

This is not the first canceled concert either: HS said at the end of September, that Sillanpää’s performance at Johannes Church in Helsinki in October was cancelled. The reason was said that the Cancer Foundation, which was organizing the concert, had received many contacts criticizing the fact that Sillanpää would perform at the concert.

Bridgehead has been convicted of distributing a sexually offensive image, drug offenses and drunk driving. On Sillanpää’s mobile phone, a video was filmed on the computer screen, in which an adult man has sex with a very small child.