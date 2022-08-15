Concerts | The American band Low cancels their concert in Helsinki’s Huvila tent

The concert is canceled due to the illness of the band’s singer-drummer.

Indie rock band Low has canceled the concert it was supposed to hold in the Huvila tent in Helsinki on August 22. The band told about it on his Instagram accountand will also inform about it Helsinki’s festive weekswhich organizes the Huvila tent concerts.

The current composition of US-based Low consists of the founding members Alan from Sparhawk and From Mimi Parker. Sparhawk plays guitar and Parker drums. They both sing.

The members of Low say in their announcement that they are canceling all of this month’s concerts in the Nordic countries, England, Wales and Scotland. The reason is Parker’s health. According to the release, Parker has cancer.

“Recent events and changes in treatments have made long-term travel impossible at the moment,” the band writes.

Helsinki’s festive weeks announces that he will announce a replacement performer on Tuesday. According to the announcement, purchased tickets go to the concert of the replacement artist as such.

Tickets can also be returned in accordance with Lippu.fi’s sales conditions by September 15.

Helsinki’s festival weeks are organized from August 12 to September 4, 2022.

Helsingin Sanomat is a partner of the Helsinki celebration weeks.