Concerts Suad released the acclaimed debut album but can’t get to the gigs – however, the recording filmed in the Cello Hall can be viewed on Wednesday for free

February 15, 2021
The concert recording, recorded earlier in February, is, according to Sellosal’s release, “a soft-sounding gig where the debut album is heard in its entirety”.

I praise debut album Wavesin published Suadin had to do glide gigs in the spring. Their realization now seems quite unlikely, and Wednesday’s concert in Espoo’s Cello Hall has been canceled.

Instead, the concert recording of the debut album from the Cello Hall can be viewed remotely on Wednesday for free Urban Espoo website through.

Included on stage with Suad will be seen Henri Lindström, Tommi Toijonen, Mikko Viljakainen and Tapio Viitasaari. They synchronize the concert experience Riku Pihlannon visuals.

In January, a music reporter Jarkko Jokelainen wrote in HSthat “filled with overwhelming emotions Waves cruises in the middle ground of rock and pop and the main focus is stolen by Suad’s compulsively flowing, ball-like interpretation ”.

Concert recording of Suad’s Waves album from the Cello Hall premiered on Urban Espoo on February 17, 2021 from 7 p.m. The recording is available until March 3, 2021.

